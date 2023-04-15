BTS’ Jimin now the 1st K-pop soloist to spend 3 weeks in Top 40 of UK Charts

He also went on to claim the fifth spot on the Official Singles Sales Chart

K-pop group BTS’ Jimin is now the only soloist to have spent three weeks in the Top 40 of the UK Singles Chart. He made his solo debut with the album Face and the title track Like Crazy on March 24th.

He made history in March by becoming the first-ever K-pop solo artist to debut in the Top 30 of the UK Singles Chart by entering at No. 8 with Like Crazy. The chart then revealed on April 14th that Jimin had managed to remain in the Top 40 for the third consecutive week, charting at No. 38.

He also went on to claim the fifth spot on both the Official Singles Sales Chart and the Official Singles Downloads Chart which marks his third week on both lists.