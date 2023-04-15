 
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
Prince Harry in for humiliation ‘no matter the spin and the cheery face’ put in

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Prince Harry is rumored to be in for a massive amount of humiliation, despite the “spin and the cheery face” that’s put on.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these shocking admissions.

Ms Elser started the conversation off by admitting, “He will be booted and suited and stuck next to a cousin inside Westminster Abbey facing possibly the hardest day of his adult life, while she will be back in California wiping sugar-free icing off small children and wondering when the non-gender specific clown will turn up.”

“After months and months of speculation, of furrowed brows, big headlines and enough rumours to refloat the Titanic, we now know that Harry will indeed be attending his father King Charles’ coronation next month but Meghan will not, opting to stay home for son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.”

“On paper, this all looks very practical and grown up – a deeply sensible division of duties.”

“But c’mon … no matter the spin and the cheery face that Team Sussex would appear to be trying to put on things, the reality is that this coronation move qualifies as a humiliation for the Duke of Sussex. “

