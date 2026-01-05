Meghan Markle's father praised for bold stance amid feud with Meghan

Thomas Markle, Meghan''s faher, has been praised for putting a brave face even after undergoing a major surgey.

He remained resilient and strong after a life-altering leg amputation, giving his daughter Meghan a chance to mend fences during the time when he was fighting for life.

But, the divide between teh two remained unchanged even though renewed his appeal to reconnect his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

He was rushed to hospital in the Philippines last after suffering a massive blood clot. The medical team took a bold step and amputated his left leg to save his llife.

AFter the surgery, he launched an appeal for donations to help cover medical bills as his health insurance did not pay for his treatment.

However, Meghan made no public comments in reaction to his refather's plea.

Recently, Thomas apoke about his recovery, saying: "I have much to celebrate. I am doing well and would like to thank all the people from around the world who have sent well-wishes."

"There is a long way to go but I am so grateful to the wonderful doctors and nurses who are taking such good care of me," he added.

He's being praised for his decisive step to offer an opportunity to his daughter even after being shunned by her persistently.

Thomas has since been transferred to a rehabilitation hospital in Cebu, close to his elder son Thomas Markle Jr., as he waits to be fitted with a prosthetic leg.