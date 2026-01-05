Princess Diana’s cousin, Duke of Marlborough, denies ‘dirty deeds’ allegations

The Duke of Marlborough has taken the stand and firmly said he's “not guilty.”

Charles James Spencer‑Churchill, 70, the 12th Duke and a distant cousin of Sir Winston Churchill and Princess Diana, appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Monday to answer three charges alleging he strangled his estranged wife, Edla Marlborough.

The aristocrat once styled the Marquess of Blandford was not content to let rumours swirl like dust at a stately home garden party.

Instead, dressed in a sober navy suit and blue tie, he confirmed his identity, his Blenheim Palace address a family home but not his to run, and made his stance crystal clear that he will plead not guilty to all counts.

The charges stem from three alleged incidents in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, stretching from November 2022 to May 2024, during which prosecutors say the Duke intentionally strangled Ms Marlborough now his ex after a separation in 2024.

Court papers paint a grim picture: a row in the garden, a confrontation in a laundry room, and a third episode ending with the Duchess reportedly pushed onto a bed.

Despite his illustrious lineage and ties to British history, this saga will be played out well away from cheering crowds, Spencer‑Churchill was granted conditional bail and is due to appear at Oxford Crown Court on February 5 for the next chapter of this contentious case.