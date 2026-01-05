Meghan Markle 'shaken' by new surprise verdict about her

Meghan Markle has been left in shock by the latest verdict in Canada, the country she considers home.

The former actor's reaction came to light after being branded the "most disappointing celebrity of 2025" by her former hometown newspaper.

A source close to the Sussexes claimed that the article had hit prince Harry's wife hard.

"This is the most painful review Meghan has had because it comes from a city that once gave her refuge and normality. It's shaken her confidence." the insider told Radar.

She's heartbroken after learning a stinging verdict that cuts deepest because of her long and publicly affectionate ties to Toronto.

The former Suits star, 44, enjoyed seven years of her life in the Canadian city while filming the legal drama.

Toronto was the city, where Harry and Meghan's love story unfoled an their relationship quietly took shape.

They even chose to make their first public appearance together at the 2017 Invictus Games.

Even in November, the Duke of Sussex admitted and thanked the city for giving him "a wife" during a speech at the True Patriot Love Foundation National Tribute Dinner.

In an opinion piece for the Toronto Star, columnist Patricia Treble argued Meghan has failed to capitalize on her post-royal opportunities, despite possessing "all the ingredients" to become a global cultural force five years after stepping back from royal duties.

Patricia stopped short of calling the duchess an abject failure, but said her career had become slowly deflated over the past year.

The columnist admitted: "Meghan could be famous by being open and real," while adding: "It worked for the Kardashians, who got rich by working non-stop to sell themselves to a world eager to see their latest reinventions."

She even urged Meghan to take a leaf out of Kate's book if she really prefers privacy.

"Meghan wants everyone to know and acknowledge that she's royal, without the obligations of working on behalf of the monarch, including all those endless engagements for worthy causes," Patricia added.