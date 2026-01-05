Princess Kate receives first big task for 2026 following major crisis

Kate Middleton, despite scaling back her royal engagements in the past two years due to her cancer battle, had remained a prominent member of the royal family, and her star power in unavoidable.

The Princess of Wales had ranked, understandably so, as the royal with the least working engagements but she still managed to make an impact with meaningful visits and taking on prominent roles at the behest of King Charles.

The Princess, who will be marking her 44th birthday in a few days, is still taking prudent steps, staying mindful of her recovery and how the public appearances factor in them. There is indication that she would be picking up pace this year, and there already seems to be a big task set for her before starting her work in 2026.

The past year has been troublesome for the royals, with the scandals about ex-prince Andrew overshadowing the work of the royals and the ongoing trouble with Prince Harry, there had been a need to bring a superstar royal back in spotlight.

Royal author Hugo Vickers dubbed Kate as the “star of the royal family” and insisted that the royals “really need Catherine” this year for damage control. It is hoped Kate would take on more duties.

However, the decision ultimately remains with Kate and what her health dictates.

“For anyone who has been through the devastation of a cancer diagnosis, another year of life is cause for celebration,” royal expert Katie Nicholl tells OK! Magazine. “Kate has always been incredibly hardworking and loyal to the Crown, as she juggles a demanding public role with motherhood.”

The expert stressed that Kate’s priority remains her family as her cancer journey has given “a new perspective on life”.