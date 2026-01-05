Royal family's 'working' status under fire in latest blow

The royal family is known for their public-friendly activities and busy working shedule even amid health crisis and feuds, but some Britons think diffrently.

Anti-monarchy group has also slammed the narrative, accusing the royals of not 'working' while mocking the length of engagements.

Campaign organisation Republic CEO Graham Smith claims people get the wrong verdict when they hear a member of the royal family has attended an event.

"They don't have jobs or responsibility, they don't have decisions to make, there's no accountability," Smith told The National.

"I know how short they are [engagements] because I've stood outside protesting at a lot of them, and they go in and come out again relatively quickly, and there's very little substance to them. They don't work. They attend, according to the Anti-monarcht group chief.

He tried to explain how they are not always working, adding: "The other thing I notice is when they talk about engagements, there is a sense of public duty that they are doing something for the country, but quite a few of the things in the Court Circular are private."

He added that their meetings with chairs of their charities have nothing to do with anyone else.

"People imagine engagements as going to a community centre and going in and coming out again and going along the line and saying hello to people, but most of them are not like that."

The royal family explained that engagements are important for "supporting and encouraging the public and charity".

As per reports, about 3,000 organisations list a member of the Royal Family as patron or president. Some 2,458 official royal duties were recorded in 2025, with King Charles claiming the title as the hardest-working royal for the year.

The monarch carrid out 532 official engagements throughout the year even though his cancer treatment still continues.

The 77-year-old monarch outpaced his sister Princess Anne by 50 duties, with the Princess Royal completing 478 engagements despite working more individual days than her brother.

Meanwhile, Prince Edward secured third position in the rankings with 313 engagements, making him the only royal to reach the 300s bracket.

Duchess Sophie followed in fourth place, having completed 235 duties. Queen Camilla, 78, ranked fifth with 228 engagements.