King Charles cousin announces lifechanging update

The Royal Family marked a special milestone for a close family member as they embraced a major change in their life.

King Charles, who is currently staying at his Sandringham following the holidays, received some happy news from his second cousin, who also happens to be the godfather of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s daughter, Lady Louise.

Lord Ivar Mountbatten, also the great-great-great grandson of Queen Victoria, moved into his new marital home with husband, James Coyle in 2024. They are publicly sharing the news for the first time.

Lord Ivar was previously married to Penny, with whom he shares three children, Ella, Alexandra and Louise. Of his new home, Lord Ivar told Hello! Magazine that the “lovely” cottage in Devon is his “first joint marital home” as the couple prefers to have a “simpler life” as they grow older.

“I like the fact that our new home is more manageable and provides a much less formal way of living,” he explained. “The cottage allows us to truly relax and have a lot more privacy.”

The married couple also shares close ties with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and have often stayed over at his place. Apart from Ivar being a godfather to the 21-year-old royal, Prince Edward is godfather to Ivar and Penny’s daughter Ella.

“Edward and Sophie are clearly good friends, and quite often when Sophie comes down to Devon, she will stay here with us,” Ivar shared. “She always used to stay at Bridwell, but she's also stayed in the farmhouse. Then, in the winter, we go up and stay with them for weekends.”

Lord Ivar noted that he texts Lady Louis often since “young people are always very busy”.