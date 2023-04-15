 
pakistan
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
Ali Zaidi arrested, claims PTI

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President. — APP/File
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday claimed that the Sindh police have apprehended its senior leader and former federal minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi.

Taking to Twitter, PTI leader Farrukh Habib claimed that the police took Zaidi into custody from the party’s Sindh office.

Strongly reacting to the report, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that Zaidi was arrested “without any arrest warrant”.

He maintained that the system of cruelty and oppression was unacceptable in any way.

The party's leadership has been embroiled in legal battles since its government was toppled through a no-confidence motion in April last year. PTI Chairman Imran Khan claims more than 100 cases have been registered against him alone.

Cases were also registered against other PTI leaders, including Hassan Khan Niazi — the nephew and focal person of Imran Khan — Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Azam Khan Swati and Shahbaz Gill.

It is pertinent to mention here that Zaidi — among other leaders of the PTI — was nominated in a terror case for allegedly vandalising the office of Keamari deputy commissioner (DC) amid the recounting of local body polls' votes in January.

The case was registered after PTI had protested outside the office of the DC, where workers of the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) were also present. Calashes among the supporters of PTI and PPP broke out when they came face to face outside the office.

"PTI leaders and workers vandalised the office, damaged the vehicles, and took office belongings, including laptops. As a result of firing amid the chaos, three citizens were also injured," read the FIR.

On January 20, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted pre-arrest bail to Ziadi in the terror case for vandalising the DC office in the city's Keamari area.



More to come... 

