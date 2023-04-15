 
Saturday Apr 15 2023
Martin Scorsese calls 'documentray' obsolete

Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Martin Scorsese called the word "documentary" outmoded, as he didn't want his work to be labeled.

Speaking at a Q&A Scorsese said, "For me, what I'm trying to do is find a way just to make films so that they're not put into niches of fiction or nonfiction. The word documentary is outmoded now."

The prominent director continued, "That has to do with the old black-and-white postwar neorealist cinema, the newsreels, we're all used to thinking, my generation, that if it wasn't black-and-white and grainy, it wasn't truthful. It was, except that now that's been supplanted by high-def TV. The image on an iPhone. That's the new cinema vérité."

In other news, Leonardo DiCaprio gushed over Scorsese's upcoming film, Killers of The Floor Moon, calling it a "masterpiece."

Speaking to Deadline, the film's costume designer, Jacqueline West, quoted the Oscar winner, saying, “I was talking to Leo about it. We had lunch before I came here. He said, ‘Jackie, I think we worked on a masterpiece.’

I thought for Leo to say that, was something. He doesn’t say that lightly. He has been in the business since he was a little boy.”

