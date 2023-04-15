 
entertainment
Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler react to reporter's height in resurfaced clip

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler react to reporter's height in resurfaced clip

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler were left stunned after Australian journalist Brad Blanks appeared to ask them questions at an event.

In a resurfaced clip, the Murder Mystery pair was seen talking to media at the red carpet of Just Go With in New York in 2011.

In the clip, Aniston and Sandler were seen answering questions from the crowd before they noticed one reporter was on his knees.

The Friends star asked Blanks, “Why are you crouching?” while discussing her character with the reporter.

In response Blanks – the Hamish & Andy's US Entertainment correspondent – was heard saying, “I’m such a big guy, I get in the way of the camera.”

Sandler, however, demanded the journalist to stand up while Aniston more politely asked, "What are you getting in the way of?"

As the reporter rose to his feet, a stunned Aniston gawped big-eyed: "Oh, I see," while Sandler’s shocked reaction sent the internet into a frenzy.

The 50 First Dates star gasped in his iconic tone, "Oh my god, that's awful, that's not right. I can't look."

He then pointed to the ceiling decoration above his head and continued: "Put your hat on and get out of here!" much to the delight of the crowd.

Aniston was seen covering her mouth with her hand. “Sorry I scared you there, Jen,” Blanks told the actors before ending the conversation.

The clip was shared to TikTok and it went viral once again and was met with hilarious comments. "the hat line was awesome," while another said: "This is HILARIOUS."

