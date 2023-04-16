Queen Camilla - King Charles heroine, Prince Harry's villain

Queen Camilla's close friend has revealed that she was 'hurt' by Prince Harry's blistering attack in tell-all memoir Spare in which he branded her a 'villain' who was 'dangerous'.

Fiona, the Marchioness of Lansdowne, who was recently chosen to be one of the Queen's official companions, has now spoken about Camilla for the first time in an interview with the Sunday Times.



Camilla was left 'hurt' by Harry's comments about her in Spare, close friend Lady Lansdowne has said, adding: 'It was not stamping of feet or gnashing of teeth – it was much more of an eye-roll response.'

Harry seemingly alleged Camilla of playing a wedge between his father Charles and him, claiming in Spare that hi stepmother leaked stories about the royal family to the media to bolster her image, adding that she had 'sacrificed him' in order to improve her reputation, and accused other palace sources of briefing the press about his wife Meghan.

Harry will see his stepmother for the first time at the coronation since the Queen's funeral, in which time he released his damning book and saw his and Meghan's Netflix series air.



Lady Lansdowne also spoke to the paper and said: 'Of course it bothers her, of course it hurts. But she doesn't let it get to her. Her philosophy is always, "Don't make a thing of it and it will settle down – least said, soonest mended." '



Camilla's friends also spoke of her new title, saying: She was never 'that bothered' by the title and 'never in a million years' thought she would become Queen.



Lansdowne, who is godmother to Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes, added: 'It was quite daunting [when Camilla married Charles] but nothing she couldn't cope with. Once they were married she knew what was coming. The extraordinary thing is that she has taken it on now at 75. It's a hell of a thing to be doing when most of us are settling down into retirement.'

King Charles queen will officially be crowned on May 6 in front of Harry who once branded her villain. It will surely be difficult for the Duke to bow and pay respect to the person he does not like.