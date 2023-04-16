Kendall Jenner grooves to the beat of Bad Bunny at Coachella amid dating rumors

Kendall Jenner admires the vocals of rumored boyfriend Bad Bunny during his performance on Friday night at 2023 Coachella.

The 27-year-old supermodel was seen grooving to the beat of singer, while enjoying her time at the Empire Polo Club grounds in Indio, California as Bunny sang Depués de la Playa.

During Bunny's headlining performance, Jenner also danced while surrounded by a group of friends.

As can be seen in the video, Jenner was wearing an oversized black jacket over a white top, which she paired with a denim skirt and black boots.

Kylie Jenner's sister kept smiling while shaking her hips to the beat before wrapping her arms around a gal pal.

The Tik Tok video was first shared by a fan and later obtained by many news outlets.

In the middle of his performance, Bunny also took the opportunity to address the crowd and advised them not to believe anything that doesn't directly come out of his mouth.

It is uncleared what he wished to directly address, but his love life is under the scrutiny since he and Kendall were first linked together in February.

After that, the rumored couple were seen giving full display of affection as they shared a hug and a kiss after a sushi date in Los Angeles.

Most recently, Bunny was sighted enjoying a romantic horseback ride in Kendall's neck of the woods.

Previously in March , a source told ET that Kendall is "focusing on herself, work, family and friends and enjoying her time with" the 29-year-old Puerto Rican superstar.