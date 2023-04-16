Jeremy Renner visits 'amazing' hospital staff after snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner went back to visit the hospital staff that helped him recover from his horrific New Year’s Eve snowplow accident.

Renner, 52, expressed gratitude for the "amazing" hospital staff at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada for saving his life following a near-fatal snow plow accident, which left him with multiple critical injuries.

The Marvel star took to his Instagram Stories on Friday and shared glimpses of his visit. In the pictures, Renner was seen posing with 12 staff members.

"I got to revisit the amazing group of people who saved my life," he captioned the picture and added a few emoticons.

The Mayor of Kingstown star posted another photo of him posing next to a surgeon, writing, "Thank you." the third image showed him standing with his cane in front of the medical center's sign.

Renner suffered more than 30 broken bones and required multiple surgeries after he was run over by a seven-ton snowplow.

The Mission Impossible actor shared that he has "shift[ed] the narrative of being victimized or making a mistake or anything else."

In his first interview since the accident, which is now streaming on Hulu, Renner told ABC News' Diane Sawyer, "I refuse to be [expletive] haunted by that memory that way."