time Sunday Apr 16 2023
Web Desk

Queen Camilla was keen to have her way with Coronation guestlist

Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 16, 2023

Camilla is not looking to let anyone dampen her big day next month as she is crowned Queen along with her husband, King Charles.

Fiona, Marchioness of Lansdowne, who is an official companion of the former Duchess of Cornwall and godmother of her daughter Laura Lopes, talked about Camilla’s attitude towards the upcoming Coronation with The Sunday Times.

“She’s not going to be pushed about. She won’t have a hissy fit, but she’ll say, ‘No, I want it done this way,’” she said. “It’s an incredibly important date for both of them, she needs to know her part.”

A source close to Camilla concurred, telling the publication, “You can see it with the rehearsals for the coronation — getting her voice heard has sometimes been challenging. But she is making sure her voice is heard by going, ‘This is what I think about it,’ and by talking to the King.”

The insider added, “He wants to make his wife happy, she has earned that right. She is anxious it should go well and has instincts about ways it might be better tweaked.”

Charles has broken tradition by including Camilla’s teenage grandchildren in the ceremony, who will assist in carrying her train in a reflection that the monarchy is a blended family.

Lady Lansdowne dubbed the move as a “big decision” and that “it’s so much more fun to have them there by her side.” She further added that Camilla was keen to get her way when it came to the guestlist, saying she is “fiercely loyal to friends.”

Given her penchant to find her way around in the royal court, per the outlet, multiple royal household circles refer to her as “the lady boss,” with one source describing her as “canny.”

