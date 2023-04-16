 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn's £8.3M mansion purchase foiled by breakup

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 16, 2023

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyns £8.3M mansion purchase foiled by breakup
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn's £8.3M mansion purchase foiled by breakup

Taylor Swift was reportedly in the process of buying an £8.3 million, seven-bedroom luxury mansion in Belsize Park, London with her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, before news broke of their split.

Belsize Park is a highly affluent area of London, and the property has been the talk of the neighbourhood for quite some time. The Grade II listed property, with an "enchanting" garden and a wine cellar, is still subject to completion, however now it is unclear whether either of the stars will still move in, according to The Daily Mail.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyns £8.3M mansion purchase foiled by breakup.
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn's £8.3M mansion purchase foiled by breakup.

Swift and Alwyn had broken up after being together for six years, news outlets reported on Saturday, April 8.

According to an unnamed source, the split was peaceful and not dramatic. The source also stated that the reason for the breakup was that the relationship had naturally come to an end.

Swift and Alwyn have been dating since 2016 and have mostly kept their relationship private. At the time of the report, there was no comment from their representatives.

Taylor Swift is currently in the middle of her THE ERAS Tour which she launched after a long break, on March 17.

The 32-year-old American singer-songwriter released her 10th studio album "Midnights" on Oct. 21, and its soaring popularity made her the first artist to claim all top 10 spots on the Billboard 100 in the song chart's 64-year history.

Despit the hullabaloo surrounding her split, Swift seemed to be in good spirits while dining out with Jack Antonoff in New York City on Monday.

More From Entertainment:

'The Americans' star pulled drunken prank on writers

'The Americans' star pulled drunken prank on writers
Ana de Armas gives a shout-out to Robert De Niro during ‘SNL’ monologue

Ana de Armas gives a shout-out to Robert De Niro during ‘SNL’ monologue
'Saturday Night Live' presents alternative to Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'

'Saturday Night Live' presents alternative to Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'
'The Acolyte' star steals lightsabers for selfies

'The Acolyte' star steals lightsabers for selfies
Maisie Williams turns 26, jokes she’s ‘tool old’ to date Leonardo DiCaprio

Maisie Williams turns 26, jokes she’s ‘tool old’ to date Leonardo DiCaprio
Ana de Armas reveals 'Friends' helped her learn English in 'SNL' Monologue

Ana de Armas reveals 'Friends' helped her learn English in 'SNL' Monologue
Tom Sandoval vibes at Coachella amid Raquel Leviss seeks mental help

Tom Sandoval vibes at Coachella amid Raquel Leviss seeks mental help
Makoto Shinkai's new anime 'Suzume' touches on themes of loss and grief

Makoto Shinkai's new anime 'Suzume' touches on themes of loss and grief
Jeremy Renner visits 'amazing' hospital staff after snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner visits 'amazing' hospital staff after snow plow accident

Queen Camilla’s real feelings for Prince Harry’s memoir laid bare video

Queen Camilla’s real feelings for Prince Harry’s memoir laid bare
Meghan Markle to relaunch ‘The Tig’ after the Coronation? video

Meghan Markle to relaunch ‘The Tig’ after the Coronation?
Jennifer Garner knew she had to play Hannah in 'The Last Thing He Told Me'

Jennifer Garner knew she had to play Hannah in 'The Last Thing He Told Me'