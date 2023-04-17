 
Monday Apr 17 2023
Web Desk

'Disappointed' Amber Heard 'excited' about filming again: Report

Web Desk

Monday Apr 17, 2023

Amber Heard is allegedly taking time in her healing process, one year after her infamous defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The actress is reportedly laying low in Europe with her toddler, daughter Oonagh Paige, in a bid to stay away from the media.

The Aquaman star’s whereabouts have been confirmed by People, reporting: “She has been living in Spain, where she gets more privacy,” a source told the outlet in April 2023. “The trial was beyond stressful for her, and she just wanted to start fresh out of the country.”

Meanwhile, Amber is waiting to get her feet back up on the movies business. It was reported in April that the mother-of-one “is excited about working and filming again” after feeling “disappointed about the trial” 

