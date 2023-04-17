Meghan Markle’s Coronation absence gives Kate Middleton ‘clear run’

The Palace confirmed that Meghan Markle would not be appearing at the King’s Coronation alongside her husband Prince Harry next month.

With Meghan out of the picture, it seems that the spotlight will now be shining on Kate Middleton.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser detailed in her column for news.com.au, that the Duchess of Sussex’s presence at the coronation would have only sparked headlines over their comparisons.

Ever since Meghan entered the Royal Family, she and Kate have been compared to each other endlessly by the British press. Hence, with the Duchess of Sussex out of the Coronation, Elser believed that Kate ended up being the winner for the big day.

“The fact that Meghan won’t be going just made pulling off this coup de grace that much more of a sure thing. With the Duchess of Sussex having removed herself from the narrative, that takes away the biggest possible distraction – and symbolic detractor – from the princess,” she wrote.

“The absence of the duchess gives Kate a clear run on the day and means none of the Fleet Street editors will have to run anything but fawning headlines.”

Elser also noted that if Meghan had appeared at Westminster Abbey on May 6th, 2023, the coverage would have “rehashed their fraught relationship, the tears, the bridesmaid dresses contretemps and accusations of ‘baby brain.’”

The tabloids would have gone to town with the “complicated history” between the two sisters-in-law.