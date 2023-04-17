Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello NOT back together despite Coachella kiss

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are not back together despite their latest reunion at Coachella where they were spotted locking lips following their breakup.

The Havana singer and the Treat You Better crooner haven’t reconciled, however, they have been in touch over the last few week and have cleared the air about their split, a source revealed.

In viral video on Twitter, the former lovers can be seen hugging and locking lips in the middle of a crowd during the first weekend of the music festival in Indio, California.

Discussing their possible reconciliation, a source told Entertainment Tonight that they have not reconciled but "they knew they were both heading to Coachella and had plans to meet up & hangout.”

“Shawn and Camila had been in touch the last few weeks and have cleared the air about their breakup. There is still a connection between them and both of them shared they still care about one another.

“It's very casual at this point,” the insider shared.

"Shawn and Camila let loose during night one of Coachella and were just having fun,” the source added. “There is still undeniable chemistry between the two and everyone around them can feel it."

Cabello and Mendes parred ways in 2021 after dating for two years because “they realized they are in totally different places in their lives at this point, and it was time to end things.”

“Shawn and Camila's breakup was mutual,” a source told at the time. “They're both sad about the split, but doing their best to take care of themselves, stay busy and surround themselves by loved ones.”