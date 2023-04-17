 
Monday Apr 17 2023
Ed Sheeran celebrates wife Cherry Seaborn's 30th birthday with grand bash

Monday Apr 17, 2023

Ed Sheeran celebrated his wife Cherry Seaborn's 30th birthday by throwing her an extravagant party over the weekend.

The Shape of You singer opted for his own restaurant Bertie Blossoms in Notting Hill to celebrate the special day of his wife and decorated the place with pink balloons.

Sheeran invited Seaborn’s all close friends and family members on her big day, according to report published by The Sun.

“Ed and Cherry are a low-key couple but he wanted to put on something special for her big day,” an insider told the outlet. "He closed down Bertie’s and threw Cherry a bash.”

“Ed had ordered loads of pink balloons and decorated the entire place. He had a photo booth installed in the bar, too, so that Cherry could have pictures with her guests.

“The champagne   was   flowing and Ed made sure that the bar was fully stocked so everyone could order whatever they wanted.

“It was a really special night for Cherry, and Ed looked chuffed with himself when they finally left at around midnight.”

The loved-up couple, who wore coordinating black outfits, tied the knot in January 2019 and have since had two daughters, Lyra and baby Jupiter.

