Royals
Monday Apr 17 2023
Princess Eugenie discloses plans for her children, grandchildren

time Monday Apr 17, 2023

Princess Eugenie has disclosed future plans for her children and grandchildren as she opened up about motherhood.

In an interview with Hello magazine, Prince Andrew’s daughter said, "Priorities change when you have children. You want to do everything you can for them and for your grandchildren.

"August is only two, but I hope what I'm doing will seep through to him and that one day he takes it on, too."

She further said "Since August came into my life, it's positively impacted my desire to do more.”

Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child son, August Philip Hawke, in February 2021.

In January this year, Princess Eugenie also disclosed that she was pregnant with baby number two.

In an Instagram post, she said “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer.”


