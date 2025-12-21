Prince William gushes to Prince George about Diana: 'That's my mum'

Prince George, 12, was 'very touched' after seeing his late grandmother's signature

Prince William was brimming with pride and childhood stories during his latest outing with his eldest son, Prince George.

Over the weekend, the Prince of Wales, 43, took his 12-year-old heir to The Passage homeless charity. It was a full-circle moment for William who was around George’s age when he and his now-estranged brother Prince Harry first visited the charity with their late mother Princess Diana.

While there, George signed the visitor’s book, placing his name directly beneath those of his late grandmother, Princess Diana, and his father, dated 1993 — four years before her death in 1997. The book now spans three generations, with William explaining its significance to his son.

“That’s my mum. And this was the very first day that she took me to The Passage,” he told George, per Passage’s chief executive Mick Clarke.

Clarke called it a “proud-dad moment” and said it felt like things had come “almost coming full-circle from 1993 to the end of 2025.” He added of George, “I think just really, again, very touched looking at it, and then set about signing. And his handwriting is much better than mine.”

George didn’t just observe. He jumped into kitchen duties, helping prepare Yorkshire puddings while William handled sprouts.

There was “lots of banter” as they worked alongside staff, and Clarke noted, “It just shows how relaxed William is. But it also shows how relaxed George was. He clearly felt very comfortable and really enjoyed getting involved.”