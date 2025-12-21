King Charles steps in to protect 'highly vulnerable' Buckingham Palace gates

King Charles to save Buckingham Palace gates from damage

King Charles is stepping in to protect one of the most photographed landmarks in the world.

According to newly filed planning documents obtained by The Telegraph, His Majesty has approved a restoration of Buckingham Palace’s iconic gates after years of tourists rubbing away the paint while stopping for photos.

The Royal Household submitted plans earlier this year to repaint the gates, which documents describe as being “highly vulnerable to wear and tear from contact by members of the public.” The gates sit at the heart of the palace forecourt with visitors regularly leaning and hanging on to them.

The gates hold deep historical weight. They famously served as the backdrop for the public announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, when the notice of her passing was placed outside the palace. The metalwork also features the Royal Coat of Arms, with three lions representing England, a lion for Scotland, and a harp symbolising Ireland.

Planning documents emphasise their importance, stating: “They form an important part of the overall impression of the front of the Palace to the general public, visitors and guests, and to the Royal Family for whom the Fore Court is in regular use.”

The gates, railings, and surrounding plinths will be repainted in bronze green, a color used on palace metalwork in the early 1900s before it was changed to black. Planners said the work will “enhance the appearance of both the metalwork and stonework.”