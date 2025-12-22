Sarah Ferguson issues apology in personal note to royals after downfall

Sarah Ferguson appears to reeling from the humiliation of being completely cut off from the royal family and is now trying to grovel her way into gaining back some sympathy.

The former Duchess of York was also ousted after King Charles removed all the royal honours and titles from her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. They both were found to have a shady connection to the paedophile financier Jeffery Epstein forcing the monarch to take a severe action after public backlash.

Previously, Sarah and Andrew had a tradition to send Christmas cards to family and friends. This year, with Christmas around the corner, Fergie had been signing the festive cards alone to send out to the royals, per DailyMail author Barbara Davies.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s mum had been slowly earning the trust and favour of the royals and had even attended the Sandringham Walk in 2023. However, all of that fell apart when the controversies lined up against the Yorks.

They are also set to vacate the Royal Lodge in the first half of 2026 which would officially (and hopefully for royals) mark the end of the chapter.

“With the long-divorced couple finally preparing to go their separate ways, 66-year-old Sarah, it is understood, has been signing her cards alone,” a source revealed.

They added that the cards which are addressed to members of the Royal Family have “a gushing personalised apology” written for causing the trouble through her past bad decisions.

In what is being termed as a ‘desperate’ attempt, Fergie is making a plea to the royals to somehow prove a little contrition that she feels. The source shared that she had forlornly written on the cards: “I hope we’ll meet again”.

It is suggested that Sarah will be along with Andrew for Christmas this year as they are also banned from all royal family private celebrations. Meanwhile, their eldest daughter Beatrice is going abroad with her family and friends.

Princess Eugenie is yet to decide, but it is likely that she would follow her sister’s strategy to avoid drama.