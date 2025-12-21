Lady Louise and James step out of shadows for royal Christmas card

Even without their Prince and Princess titles, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, are still very much part of the family festive cheer.

The young royals joined their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, in signing this year’s 2025 Christmas card, giving fans a rare glimpse of the family’s off-duty adventures.

The card, unveiled this week, celebrates Prince Edward and Sophie’s September trip to Japan.

One image shows the duke tackling an old wooden bridge on a hike, looking relaxed in a polo shirt and armed with walking sticks, while Sophie “takes the high road,” striking a scenic pose in front of a mountain.

Inside, a candid shot captures Edward and Sophie smiling at each other during a sumo wrestling match at the Ryogoku Kokugikan arena, a fun nod to their adventurous spirit.

Accompanying the images is a warm festive message: “Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

Fans will also spot the signatures of Louise and James, quietly cementing their role in family celebrations even as they eschew royal titles.

This festive reveal comes just days after James, Earl of Wessex, celebrated his 18th birthday on December 17, following in the footsteps of his older sister, Louise, who similarly chose not to adopt her princely title upon turning 18 in 2021.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has previously explained the family’s approach, telling Good Housekeeping: “We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles.

They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it’s highly unlikely.”

And according to a friend of the couple speaking to the Mail, James couldn’t care less about titles.

“That’s the last sort of thing he’s interested in,” the source said, proving that the youngest Windsor is carving out his own path.