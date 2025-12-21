King Charles reimagines gates that framed Queen Elizabeth's final moment

King Charles is giving Buckingham Palace’s famously photogenic gates a regal refresh after years of enthusiastic tourists loving the paint off them.

With millions leaning, gripping and posing for selfies each year, the palace gates have suffered more wear and tear than even the most seasoned royal watchers might imagine.

Now, plans submitted by the Royal Household will see them repainted not just for preservation, but with a meaningful splash of history.

The documents read, "They form an important part of the overall impression of the front of the Palace to the general public, visitors and guests, and to the Royal Family for whom the Fore Court is in regular use."

King Charles revamps the iconic Palace gates

Far from a simple touch-up, the makeover marks a shift from classic black to a distinguished bronze green, a colour steeped in royal symbolism.

Archive research and paint analysis revealed the shade was originally used in the early 1900s, long before black became the norm.

The gates synonymous with momentous occasions, from Changing of the Guard ceremonies to the public announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death carry the Royal Coat of Arms, with its lions and harp representing England, Scotland and Ireland.

Works will be carried out on site to avoid dismantling the ironwork, ensuring the upgrade is as discreet as it is dignified.

Railings and surrounding plinths will also be refreshed as part of the scheme, subtly polishing one of Britain’s most recognisable landmarks.

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, the colour choice is no accident.

Bronze green, he notes, is deeply linked to Prince Philip from the Land Rover he helped design and which carried his coffin, to the Duke of Edinburgh Award, whose bronze-and-green palette now lives on as The King’s Award.

The shade also resonates with King Charles’s long standing environmental values and his preference for tradition rooted design.