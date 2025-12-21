Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take protective measures as warning issued

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must have been taking precautions, as a safety alert has been issued.

According to the Montecito Association, the residents have been warned of a storm which will hit Santa Barbara County from December 23 to December 25.

The warning message reads, "The National Weather Service is forecasting a major storm for Santa Barbara County that is expected to occur Tuesday, December 23, through Thursday, December 25. The following conditions are possible countywide: flooding in low-lying areas, dangerous flash flooding, and strong winds."

For now, the officials do not ask people to evacuate, but advise those who feel unsafe to leave the area.

"Public safety officials are monitoring the incoming storm and will continue to assess if protective actions, such as an evacuation warning, evacuation order, or shelter in place, are necessary," the statement further said.

It is important to note that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly celebrating Christmas at their Montecito home with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

The Sussexes also released their adorable Christmas Card, extending greetings to their fans.