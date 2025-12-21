Meghan Markle's father turns to GoFundMe as life saving surgery drains wallets

Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., has turned to crowdfunding after a medical emergency left him fighting for his life and footing the bill himself.

The former Hollywood lighting director underwent a three‑hour, “life or death” surgery to amputate his left leg after a blood clot cut off circulation and turned the limb black in the Philippines.

With American Medicare and Medicaid refusing to cover treatment overseas, the family has been left scrambling, launching a GoFundMe that has so far raised just over $4,500 to help cover mounting hospital costs and ongoing care.

Son Thomas Markle Jr. has sounded the alarm on social media and in interviews, claiming he’s blown through his savings paying bills out of pocket.

“It was a $15,000 weekend that just wrecked me,” Thomas Jr. said of recent medical bills, which included hefty immediate payments just to stabilise his father.

He also blasted those behind a fake AI image showing Prince Harry supposedly at Markle Sr.’s bedside, calling it “disgusting” and “gross.”

Despite the estrangement, a Palace source confirmed that the Duchess sent a private handwritten letter to her ailing father after his surgery.

Reports suggest Meghan even tried to track him down by ringing hospitals across Cebu, where Thomas is being treated, after confusion over his location and contact details.

While Thomas pleads to see his daughter and meet his grandchildren before it’s too late, detractors have seized on every detail, accusing Meghan of an “insensitive” PR strategy that coincided with her own project launches this month.