Queen Camilla ready to reclaim spotlight from Princess Kate in 2026

Kate Middleton, who finally resumed her royal duties in a major way following her cancer battle, dominated some key royal events with her charisma and captivating presence.

The royal family had hosted three state banquets this year, France, USA and Germany, and in all three, the Princess of Wales seemed to have played a starring role, much to the dismay of Queen Camilla.

King Charles is reportedly very fond of his daughter-in-law and has entrusted significant roles to her in the past. Some reports have claimed that the monarch believes that Kate is rather good to maintaining the royal image and making connection with the public.

However, Camilla is quite peeved about the fact that Kate has been stealing all the glory during these major diplomatic events, even though she isn’t even Queen yet. All that is expected to change, according to psychic Inbaal Honigman.

The expert told tarot website Tarotoo that Camilla will be having a rather “busy and active” year and there will be a lot of travel.

However, one thing that has been bothering Camilla will finally work in her favour in 2026.

“During a state dinner in 2026, held in honour of international peace agreements, the Queen’s attire will generate headlines,” Inbaal told the outlet. “Her sense of style may appear a little youthful or experimental, but it will carry subtle messages of goodwill.”

Previously, royal experts have praised Kate for her confidence and aura that she brings to royal events and comparing it to Camilla’s. Royal expert Jennie Bond noted that Kate is the “jewel in the crown at events like this”.

“Camilla obviously also does her bit, and does it well, but it’s the princess who brings the wow factor to the banquet table.”

It remains to be seen how Camilla will finally reclaim the attention from Princess Kate, who is a much beloved host for many diplomatic guests already.