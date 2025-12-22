Princess Beatrice finally picks sides between royals, Andrew for Christmas

Princess Beatrice is taking a decisive step for the holiday season as she was faced with a difficult dilemma to chose between the royal family and her parents.

It was believed that the Beatrice and Eugenie would offer some support to their parents given how they have had to face a tough couple of months due to media scrutiny. Moreover, at the end of the day, they are parents to the York sisters.

On the other hand, the royals had extended them grace and did not let them suffer the consequences of their parents’ shameful actions. Hence, Beatrice had decided to avoid the drama at all costs and go abroad instead, according to The Sun report.

“Beatrice doesn’t want to cause any embarrassment and was torn between loyalty to the King and her parents,” a friend revealed. “That is why with Eugenie they went to Buckingham Palace for the pre-Christmas family lunch.”

Noting that the Beatrice “appreciates” her uncle Charles and cousin William for the support, she chose the trip as she “didn’t want it to look like they were snubbing anyone so it was easier to go off with friends”.

The 37-year-old had attended the pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace last week with her sister Princess Eugenie. They beamed as they arrived at the royal gathering and have understood to receive a warm welcome especially from King Charles.

Meanwhile, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson will be spending their last holiday at Royal Lodge as they have orders to evict the Windsor property by the first half of 2026. The King has removed all the royal privileges and titles from Andrew and Fergie following their humiliating scandals and connection to Jeffery Epstein.