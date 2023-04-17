Kanye West documentary secures multiple broadcast deals

Abacus Media Rights has pre-sold a documentary on the turbulent career and life on Kanye West to various media entities.

The documentary has a working title of ‘We Need To Talk About Kanye’. The BBC commissioned the documentary in February which is produced by Jeremy Lee and fronted by investigative journalist Mobeen Azhar. The film has been acquired by several broadcasters and platforms, including Foxtel, NPO, TV4, NRK, TV2, and VRT.

Against the backdrop of Ye's controversial campaign for the 2024 US Presidential election and recent controversial behavior, the film aims to understand the complex journey that led Ye to his current position in popular culture.

The one-off documentary is produced by leading Indie Forest for BBC Music and will air on BBC Two later this year.

Mobeen Azhar, a British journalist and filmmaker and one of the founding partners at Forest, has produced several award-winning documentary films and series. His most recent project, "The Battle for Britney," received critical acclaim and examined Britney Spears' conservatorship.

Speaking about the film producer Jeremy Lee said: “Ye’s recent behaviour has prompted both condemnation and a re-evaluation of his place in popular culture. With recent events as a starting point, the documentary and accompanying eight-part podcast series explore Ye’s two decades in the public eye amid a rumoured YE2024 election campaign.”

Lee added that the documentary is “underpinned with world class journalism and unique access to members of Ye’s inner circle, this is a revelation driven film which sheds new light on recent.”