 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Kanye West documentary secures multiple broadcast deals

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 17, 2023

Kanye West documentary secures multiple broadcast deals
Kanye West documentary secures multiple broadcast deals

Abacus Media Rights has pre-sold a documentary on the turbulent career and life on Kanye West to various media entities.

The documentary has a working title of ‘We Need To Talk About Kanye’. The BBC commissioned the documentary in February which is produced by Jeremy Lee and fronted by investigative journalist Mobeen Azhar. The film has been acquired by several broadcasters and platforms, including Foxtel, NPO, TV4, NRK, TV2, and VRT.

Against the backdrop of Ye's controversial campaign for the 2024 US Presidential election and recent controversial behavior, the film aims to understand the complex journey that led Ye to his current position in popular culture.

The one-off documentary is produced by leading Indie Forest for BBC Music and will air on BBC Two later this year.

Mobeen Azhar, a British journalist and filmmaker and one of the founding partners at Forest, has produced several award-winning documentary films and series. His most recent project, "The Battle for Britney," received critical acclaim and examined Britney Spears' conservatorship.

Speaking about the film producer Jeremy Lee said: “Ye’s recent behaviour has prompted both condemnation and a re-evaluation of his place in popular culture. With recent events as a starting point, the documentary and accompanying eight-part podcast series explore Ye’s two decades in the public eye amid a rumoured YE2024 election campaign.”

Lee added that the documentary is “underpinned with world class journalism and unique access to members of Ye’s inner circle, this is a revelation driven film which sheds new light on recent.”

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith cheers on Willow and Jaden from the crowd at Coachella 2023

Will Smith cheers on Willow and Jaden from the crowd at Coachella 2023
Rachel Weisz talks about balancing ‘private life’ and fame with Daniel Craig

Rachel Weisz talks about balancing ‘private life’ and fame with Daniel Craig
Ariana Madix flaunts PDA at Coachella with THIS guy

Ariana Madix flaunts PDA at Coachella with THIS guy
Britney Spears’ fans spot a portrait of Princess Diana in her video

Britney Spears’ fans spot a portrait of Princess Diana in her video
Cannes crowd erupts in applause for Rachel Weisz’s performance in ‘Dead Ringers’

Cannes crowd erupts in applause for Rachel Weisz’s performance in ‘Dead Ringers’
Legendary jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal passes away at 92

Legendary jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal passes away at 92
Florence Pugh urges fans to check out 'A Good Person'

Florence Pugh urges fans to check out 'A Good Person'
Judy Blume explains her ‘JK Rowling’ statement was ‘taken out of context’

Judy Blume explains her ‘JK Rowling’ statement was ‘taken out of context’
Alec Baldwin seeks ‘dismissal’ of Halyna Hutchins' family’s lawsuit

Alec Baldwin seeks ‘dismissal’ of Halyna Hutchins' family’s lawsuit

Victoria Beckham gives a look into her ‘strength training phase’ straight from gym

Victoria Beckham gives a look into her ‘strength training phase’ straight from gym
Prince Harry to snub Prince William if he decides to talk to his family at coronation

Prince Harry to snub Prince William if he decides to talk to his family at coronation
William told courtiers to not allow Meghan 'anywhere near' Kate if she attends coronation video

William told courtiers to not allow Meghan 'anywhere near' Kate if she attends coronation