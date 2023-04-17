 
Royals
Monday Apr 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry polishing his ability to sling dirt in 'high-def'

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 17, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry has a grudge to bear against King Charles and the Firm who he feels are “too chummy with the media.”

These claims have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She believes, “We have now passed the two year mark since Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey interview, which in hindsight was them just firing the starting gun on their quest to vent and vent some more about his family.”

According to Express, “Since then, their dirt-dishing has only become more polished and high-def but the meat and potatoes remained the same: The royal family? They’re a bunch of cold-blooded, self-interested sorts who suffer from unconscious bias and are too chummy with the media.”

Now, “Harry and Meghan have taken family feuding and gone pro, all the while still merrily identifying with said family given the awesome money-making pulling power of a royal title.”

Before concluding she also questioned, “How can His Majesty let them keep using what was a gift from the sovereign to help hawk their wares around Hollywood when their bread and butter these days, commercially, is churning out anti-Firm content?”

