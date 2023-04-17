K-pop group Le Sserafim give sneak peek at their upcoming album

The rookie group has seen major success since their stunning debut with their title track 'Fearless'

K-pop band Le Sserafim has revealed a snippet of seven songs from their new album called Unforgiven. This will be their first full-length album.

They also released their Dusty Amber concept photos which go for a more southern, cowboy aesthetic with the members donning cowboy hats and posing around horses.

Their promotion schedule reveals that following the track samplers, they will be coming out with the official tracklist on April 18th, Weverse album photos, a highlight medley, several music video teasers, a countdown live and at last the reveal of the full album and title track music video on May 1st.

The rookie group has seen major success since their stunning debut with their title track Fearless which became an immediate hit. Fearless was followed by their first comeback Antifragile which went on to claim several awards and began to trend across multiple social media platforms.