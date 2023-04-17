Lewis Capaldi reads reviews even 'bad ones'

Lewis Capaldi said he enjoyed reading reviews, especially the “bad ones.”

During an interview with The Independent, the 26-year-old said, “I still enjoy reading reviews of my music… even the bad ones,” he said. “Thomas H Green of The Arts Desk said I sound like a constipated Hozier’ and I thought that was hilarious.”

He continued, “I think I sound more like a Paolo Nutini knockoff. Or like if Adele was a guy and not as good.”

Later in the interview, the Before You Go singer also defended Ed Sheeran from unjust criticism, “I’d say that Ed has been at it a lot longer than me, and he does get a lot of unfair criticism,” Capaldi said. “I think he’s one of the best songwriters of the past 30 years. But I think he gets overlooked because of his popularity.”

The singer also said that Netflix's documentary How I'm Feeling led him to understand how Tourette's is putting a massive strain on his life.

Speaking to The Independent, the Bruises singer said, "I didn't realise how much my anxiety and Tourette's was taking over my life until I watched [Pearlman's footage] back."

The singer continued, "When I saw the first draft, it was so depressing, I was surprised I didn't die at the end! I mean, there's always the sequel."