Monday Apr 17 2023
Lewis Capaldi reads reviews even 'bad ones'

Monday Apr 17, 2023

Lewis Capaldi said he enjoyed reading reviews, especially the “bad ones.”

During an interview with The Independent, the 26-year-old said, “I still enjoy reading reviews of my music… even the bad ones,” he said. “Thomas H Green of The Arts Desk said I sound like a constipated Hozier’ and I thought that was hilarious.”

He continued, “I think I sound more like a Paolo Nutini knockoff. Or like if Adele was a guy and not as good.”

Later in the interview, the Before You Go singer also defended Ed Sheeran from unjust criticism, “I’d say that Ed has been at it a lot longer than me, and he does get a lot of unfair criticism,” Capaldi said. “I think he’s one of the best songwriters of the past 30 years. But I think he gets overlooked because of his popularity.”

The singer also said that Netflix's documentary How I'm Feeling led him to understand how Tourette's is putting a massive strain on his life.

Speaking to The Independent, the Bruises singer said, "I didn't realise how much my anxiety and Tourette's was taking over my life until I watched [Pearlman's footage] back."

The singer continued, "When I saw the first draft, it was so depressing, I was surprised I didn't die at the end! I mean, there's always the sequel."

