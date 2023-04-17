 
Monday Apr 17 2023
UK to air Prince Andrew downfall documentary on King Charles’ coronation

Monday Apr 17, 2023

Prince Andrew is set to take center stage in King Charles’ coronation programming in the UK, as Channel 4 will reportedly air a special documentary based on his downfall.

The Duke of York, who fell from royal grace after getting caught up in a sex abuse scandal, made headlines in 2019 with an exclusive interview with Emily Maitlis for Newsnight, that ended up doing more harm than good to his image.

As per reports, the new Channel 4 documentary, tentatively titled Andrew – The Problem Prince, focuses on this controversial interview, with insight from Maitlis herself.

According to Deadline, the documentary will also feature archival footage with exclusive access to Palace insiders, and even interviews with BBC’s Sam McAlister, to offer a deeper view of the scandal that rocked the Firm.

Channel 4 also plans to air other specials framed around the royals in the lead up to King Charles’ coronation, including a rerun of the satirical Prince Andrew: The Musical, as well as a special titled The Windsors, in which Harry Enfield will be seen as Charles preparing for the coronation. 

