entertainment
time Monday Apr 17 2023
Andy Serkis recalls odd interaction with Mark Hamill

time Monday Apr 17, 2023

Andor actor Andy Serkis recounted an awkward interaction with Mark Hamill at the Star Wars: The Force Awakens set.

The 58-year-old revealed at the Star Wars Celebration event that he didn't recognize the star while having dinner with him, "We were invited to a dinner, a kind of inaugural dinner. Everyone had been cast. It was the first time of gathering people together."

"Someone who sat next to me said, 'I'm such a big fan of your work, Andy.' And I said, 'Well, thank you very much. So what're you doing here?"

"[Hamill said,] 'No, I'm on the movie,' and I said, 'Oh, right, yeah, yeah. What're you doing on the movie?' And he says, 'Well, I'm Mark.' And I said, 'Yeah, I know, but what're you actually doing on the movie?' And he said, 'No, no. I'm Mark.' And I said, 'I know, but what're you actually doing on the movie?' And he said, 'I'm Luke Skywalker!'"

