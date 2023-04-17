Andy Serkis recalls odd interaction with Mark Hamill

Andor actor Andy Serkis recounted an awkward interaction with Mark Hamill at the Star Wars: The Force Awakens set.

The 58-year-old revealed at the Star Wars Celebration event that he didn't recognize the star while having dinner with him, "We were invited to a dinner, a kind of inaugural dinner. Everyone had been cast. It was the first time of gathering people together."

"Someone who sat next to me said, 'I'm such a big fan of your work, Andy.' And I said, 'Well, thank you very much. So what're you doing here?"

"[Hamill said,] 'No, I'm on the movie,' and I said, 'Oh, right, yeah, yeah. What're you doing on the movie?' And he says, 'Well, I'm Mark.' And I said, 'Yeah, I know, but what're you actually doing on the movie?' And he said, 'No, no. I'm Mark.' And I said, 'I know, but what're you actually doing on the movie?' And he said, 'I'm Luke Skywalker!'"