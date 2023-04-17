Victoria Beckham turns 49, shares family celebration snaps on Instagram 

 
Victoria Beckham ringed in her 49th birthday today on April 17th and she treated her fans with gorgeous glimpses of the celebrations with her family.

The posh designer, who is married to football legend David Beckham for 23 years, turned to her Instagram and shared celebration pictures.

Victoria was joined by David as well as their children Brooklyn, Cruz Beckham and daughter Harper Seven.

The former Spice Girls star shared the snaps with caption, “Celebrating meeeeeee!! last night. I love u all so much!!”

Victoria tagged her son Romeo Beckham, who was not present at the occasion. “We miss u @romeobeckham!” and added, “Kisses @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven”

Fans and celebrities flooded Victoria’s post with love and birthday wishes. Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Coolidge and Chris Colls shared their wishes among others.

Victoria’s daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz was seemingly missing from celebration snaps and also from the love-filled caption.

Earlier in the day, David penned a heartwarming tribute to his ‘amazing wife’ Victoria. “who inspires us every single day we love you and you deserve to have the most perfect day happy Birthday,” he wrote.

