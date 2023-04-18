King Charles won't disgrace his son Prince Harry at Coronation

Prince Harry, who has confirmed to attend his father King Charles and stepmother Queen Camilla's coronation next month, will reportedly remain in close proximity to key members of the Firm at coronation.

The 74-year-old monarch still calls his younger son 'darling boy' and he won't disgrace him at his landmark event on May 6, a royal expert has claimed.



Harry, despite all his attacks against the royal family, is still an apple of his father's eye and won't be relegated to the 'cheap seats' at the coronation, according to a royal biographer.



Meghan's hubby will reportedly remain in close proximity to key members of the Firm rather than positioned with other 'non-working' members.

Robert Jobson, rejecting the reports that royal family would relegate Harry to a backseat role at the event, said Harry will still be welcomed with open arms by his father.

"I don’t think he’ll be in ‘the cheap seats’, no." Jobson told journalist Camilla Tominey during an interview with GB News.

“If you’re a mum or a dad, we know that we all love our kids equally whoever they are, wherever they've dumped you. He refers to his son Harry as my darling boy and has done that all the way. Harry acknowledges that in his books, so I think yes, he will try to have conversations with Harry I'm sure he will," Jobson added.

"And the fact that Meghan's not there will probably be more advantageous, at least they can speak more freely," he added.

The expert said: "They are old enough to sort it out themselves. It's clear that William is not very happy about it. But at the end of the day, he is sworn to the King and if the King wants it, he should just get on with it and take orders. It's going to be a short reign - the king will be 75 in November. The fact is support your father and if your father wants you to try to build bridges, build bridges."