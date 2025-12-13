Meghan Markle set for heartwarming Christmas surprise

Meghan Markle is planning to surprise her fans this Christmas amid speculations about her reunion with her estranged dad, while Prince Harry is rumoured to be packing for a UK return to spend the holiday season with the royals.

It seems unlikely that the Duchess could invite Thomas Markle to celebrate this Christmas at her and Harry's Montecito mansion with his grandchildren, but she may send an encouraging message to his ailing father.

However, speculations about Harry's return to the UK are also on the rise as the Duke's move will pave the way for the Duchess to reunite with her dad.

Meanwhile, amid Andrew's scandal, the King may also invite Harry and his children to spend Christmas with the royals as the Sussexes' presence will overshadow Andrew-related damage to the Firm. At the same time, it will help the royal family heal their wounds.

Apart from assumptions, it is confirmed that Meghan Markle must have a surprise for her fans as she never misses any opportunity to entertain them during the festive season.

Meghan and Harry's recent gestures towards their estranged father could result in reconciliation.

Archie and Lilibet's grandfathers long for family time amid health battles

Thomas Markle and King Charles, Archie and Lilibet's maternal and paternal grandfathers are desperate to see them in their lives, as both of them are undergoing treatments for their respective diseases.

Thomas Markle is recovering from leg amputation surgery at a hospital in Cebu, Philippines, while King Charles is winning his fight against cancer as he recently announced that his treatment will scale back next year, 2026.

Meghan's father has never seen his grandchildren, while, King Charles met Archie a few times as a baby and saw Lilibet in person just once during the Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.