Zara Tindall competes with Princess Anne to steal her popularity

Zara Tindall brought her signature race day style to day two of The Christmas Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse, brightening up the winter track.

The 44-year-old royal opted for a navy blue rollneck jumper, paired with leather gloves and boots on her mother Princess Anne’s wedding anniversary.

Speaking to Hello!, Mrs Tindall shared her style mantra for race day, “Choose a classic, tailored outfit, but make sure to incorporate layers and weather-appropriate accessories.

For me, it’s about what works and feels good to wear. When I need to dress up, I work with an amazing stylist who nails the occasion perfectly.”

While Zara embraced the fashion spotlight, Princess Anne was hard at work representing King Charles at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, undeterred by wet and windy weather.

The Princess Royal inspected officer cadets during the third Sovereign’s Parade of 2025, marking the completion of 44 weeks of intensive training for the Commissioning Course 251 cadets.

Among them were 27 international cadets from 17 countries, alongside 184 senior intake officers.