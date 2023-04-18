Taylor Swift shows fans how she's doing after Joe Alwyn split

Taylor Swift subtly told her concerned fans how she is doing after breaking up with Joe Alwyn.

During the singer's Saturday concert in Tampa, she spotted a fan holding up a placard that read, “You OK?”

Swift, 33, was quick to respond back with a firm thumbs-up while singing her hit single Delicate.

A clip of this heart melting moment went viral on social media, with many Swifties expressing gratitude that their idol is luckily in a relatively good place after splitting with Alwyn.

“This is so cute bc be honest we’re all a little worried,” a fan wrote in a TikTok comment. “Our girl has a lot going on at the moment.”

Added another, “I hope she’s ok, she’s such an incredible human, I’m glad another incredible human cared to ask her!”

Most of the fans were particularly thankful of any acknowledgment of the split at all, as Swift has always been extremely private about her romance with Alwyn, 32.

“I’m glad she replied because I’m worried and I hope she’s alright. She knows we care so much about her,” one person commented, while one more called Swift’s response “100% reassuring!”

Swift’s Eras Tour shows in Tampa marked her first string of performances since calling it quits with her boyfriend of six years.

During her first performance at Raymond James studio in Tampa, the Anti-Hero songstress asked the audience, “Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?"

Reports of the Midnights hitmaker's break up with the actor came out earlier this month.