 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 18 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles’ signature dish for Coronation Big Lunch revealed

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

King Charles has picked his meal of choice for the upcoming Coronation lunch that will be held next month.

The Official Twitter handle for the Royal Family tweeted out the recipe of the “Coronation Quiche” on April 17th, 2023, that “The King and The Queen Consort” have shared “in celebration of the upcoming Coronation Big Lunch.”

The special meal — also known as the Big Lunch — was arranged to bring the community together to celebrate the historic royal event with “friendship, food and fun” according to the royal’s official website.

Several Big Lunches have been organised worldwide throughout the initiative’s creation in 2013. The last event held was for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee, which was hosted by Queen Consort Camilla, in June 2022.

Every luncheon has a signature dish for the special occasion and for his ascension, the monarch seems to have chosen the quiche, a delectable savoury tart.

Charles’ interpretation of the French dish features spinach, broad beans and tarragon baked in a crisp, light pastry case. It can be eaten warm or cold and pairs perfectly with a green salad and boiled potatoes.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz ‘still haven’t bonded’ despite family outing

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz ‘still haven’t bonded’ despite family outing
Emma Watson returns to social media with rare personal post on her 33rd birthday

Emma Watson returns to social media with rare personal post on her 33rd birthday
Hailey Bieber's video of comforting Justin Bieber at Coachella divides fans

Hailey Bieber's video of comforting Justin Bieber at Coachella divides fans
Taylor Swift shows fans how she's doing after Joe Alwyn split

Taylor Swift shows fans how she's doing after Joe Alwyn split
Chris Evans opens up about his role in 'Ghosted': 'it's endearing'

Chris Evans opens up about his role in 'Ghosted': 'it's endearing'
Inside Kylie Jenner's 'casual dating' with Timothée Chalamet

Inside Kylie Jenner's 'casual dating' with Timothée Chalamet
Ana de Armas on reuniting with Chris Evans in ‘Ghosted’: 'I love that dynamics' video

Ana de Armas on reuniting with Chris Evans in ‘Ghosted’: 'I love that dynamics'
Reese Witherspoon 'doing better' without ex husband Jim Toth?

Reese Witherspoon 'doing better' without ex husband Jim Toth?
Princess Diana ‘defenseless body’ was ‘feasted’ by ‘wild’ photographers: Harry video

Princess Diana ‘defenseless body’ was ‘feasted’ by ‘wild’ photographers: Harry
Prince Harry reveals how Army used ‘humour’ to test him as cadet video

Prince Harry reveals how Army used ‘humour’ to test him as cadet
Prince Harry says 'everyday was holiday' during his time in British army: Here's Why video

Prince Harry says 'everyday was holiday' during his time in British army: Here's Why
Prince Harry learned to 'surrender' from 'himself' very young in army video

Prince Harry learned to 'surrender' from 'himself' very young in army