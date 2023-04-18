King Charles’ signature dish for Coronation Big Lunch revealed

King Charles has picked his meal of choice for the upcoming Coronation lunch that will be held next month.

The Official Twitter handle for the Royal Family tweeted out the recipe of the “Coronation Quiche” on April 17th, 2023, that “The King and The Queen Consort” have shared “in celebration of the upcoming Coronation Big Lunch.”

The special meal — also known as the Big Lunch — was arranged to bring the community together to celebrate the historic royal event with “friendship, food and fun” according to the royal’s official website.

Several Big Lunches have been organised worldwide throughout the initiative’s creation in 2013. The last event held was for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee, which was hosted by Queen Consort Camilla, in June 2022.

Every luncheon has a signature dish for the special occasion and for his ascension, the monarch seems to have chosen the quiche, a delectable savoury tart.

Charles’ interpretation of the French dish features spinach, broad beans and tarragon baked in a crisp, light pastry case. It can be eaten warm or cold and pairs perfectly with a green salad and boiled potatoes.