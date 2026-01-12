 
Meghan Markle could shake up Britain's summer social calendar

Meghan at Invictus 2026 would signal Sussex reconnection with royal life

Geo News Digital Desk
January 12, 2026

All eyes are on Birmingham this summer, not just for the one year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games but for what could be a major first public UK appearance for Meghan Markle in nearly four years. 

Reports now suggest the Duchess of Sussex may join Prince Harry on British soil for the first time since 2022 but only if a long‑running security standoff gets resolved in their favour. 

Harry being the driving force behind the global adaptive sport event he founded in 2014 is expected to make the trip, and he’s openly pushing for his taxpayer backed protection to be reinstated. 

Government insiders now say a security review by RAVEC could soon tip in his favour. 

If it does, that would not only clear the way for Harry to bring Meghan but might also open the door for their children, Archie and Lilibet, to step foot in Britain with them.

    Meghan’s last UK appearance was for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022, and a return this July would shake up the summer social calendar. 

    She has accompanied Harry at several Invictus promotional stops abroad from Canada to Germany and her presence would signal a renewed chapter for the Sussexes’ relationship with the event and potentially with the royals back home. 

    The Duke is already scheduled to return to the UK alone next month for legal proceedings, and the security ruling is not expected before then. 

    “Security is always going to be the deciding factor,” a source told The Sun.

