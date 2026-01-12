Duchess Sophie shows off hockey skills that Kate would approve

The Duchess of Edinburgh brought a splash of royal energy to Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow on Monday.



The Duchess was trading her usual engagements for a hockey stick and some hands on practice.

At 60, Sophie proved age is just a number as she lined up shots and even tested her aim against England goalkeeper Miriam Pritchard.

Fans online were quick to cheer her spirited performance, joking that if the Duchess ever tires of royal duties, a second career in sports commentary could be on the cards.

Sophie has long been a fan of the sport back in 2014, she described hockey as “so much more than just a team sport,” praising its social side and the joy of playing and watching alike.

Her enthusiasm clearly hasn’t waned. On the pitch, she shared laughs with forward Holly Hunt, 28, and proved she still knows her way around a stick.

The Duchess of Edinburgh with Miriam Pritchard

The royal connection runs deep in the family. Lady Louise Windsorl previously accompanied her mother to Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in 2020, showing off her skills at just 16.

Two years later, she and her brother, James, Earl of Wessex, cheered on the squad at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

England Hockey President Alex Danson-Bennett told HELLO!: “It was an absolute pleasure to host the Duchess. Spending time with both our men’s and women’s squads and taking part in a session with them was fantastic.

We really appreciate her ongoing support and look forward to welcoming her back.”

The Duchess isn’t the only royal with a stick in hand, the Princess of Wales also made her mark on her school’s hockey team during her childhood, showing that athletic prowess runs in royal blood.

This outing comes on the heels of Sophie’s other recent public appearances this season, including one at a charity in Woking.