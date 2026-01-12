Mike Tindall shows up at open mic night to 'loosen things' about royals

Mike Tindall has never been one for stiff royal formality.

The former rugby star gave royal watchers a rare off-duty glimpse of his Australian adventure after sharing snaps and videos from a spirited “open mic night” in Queensland, where the atmosphere looked far more pub-singalong than polo paddock.

Posting to his Instagram stories, Mike appeared in high spirits, drinks flowing and music filling the room as he soaked up the evening with friends.

The crowd behind him looked equally animated, singing along and enjoying the laid-back energy that tends to follow the Magic Millions crowd once the sun goes down.

Mike is in Australia alongside his wife, Zara Tindall, as the couple return once again as ambassadors for the Magic Millions Carnival.

From yearling sales to race days, polo and showjumping, the festival is as much about networking and celebration as it is about competition.

This year’s programme kicked off with its opening race meeting before rolling into the headline polo and showjumping event at Doug Jennings Park, drawing a celebrity-packed crowd and plenty of familiar faces from both sporting and social circles.

Zara is a long-standing favourite at the festival teamed up with Billy Slater and Ruki Baillieu.

She helped steer Champagne Pommery AU to a thrilling 12–10 victory, clinching the trophy after a closely fought match.

Despite competition from teams featuring international polo names including friends of both Prince Harry and Meghan, it was Princess Anne’s daughter who rode away victorious, adding another winning chapter to her long association with the event.