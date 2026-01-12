Princess Kate changes hairstyle after Prince William sprouts beard

Princess Kate’s hair makeover has been making waves just just as Prince William’s beard is sprouting a few of its own.

The Princess of Wales recently debuted her new “Posh Mum Bronde,” a mix of brown and blonde, and fans were quick to debate whether the glow up was all natural or maybe a very convincing wig.

The shade made headlines again during her Christmas Day appearance at Sandringham, where her long waves appeared brighter and fuller beneath her hat.

She followed it up with a softer, luminous look at Charing Cross Hospital, proving the colour isn’t just a festive fluke.

Jo Hansford, Queen Camilla’s longtime stylist and Royal Warrant holder, described the transformation as “polished and understated” and praised its ability to enhance Kate’s skin tone and eye colour while complementing her wardrobe and makeup.

“It radiates sophistication and elegance,” Hansford said, noting that the colour feels modern without straying from Kate’s signature style.

Some cheeky observers compared it to celebrity counterparts like Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Aniston, noting that Kate has now firmly joined the ranks of women who can rock the in-between shade with ease.

Hair experts have noted that bronde shades are both flattering and practical a winning combination for working royals and busy parents alike.