Prince Harry's faith in Meghan remains unshaken

King Charles' youngest son Harry has become more precious than any royal title to Meghan Markle.

He turned a deaf ear to all the criticism and speculations to keep his faith in Meghan intact.

The royal belives his wife is his steadfast companion and pillar of strength even though she has long been portrayed as a divisive force between him and the royal family.

His commitment to Meghan is evident in their public statements and actions, like choosing to step back from royal duties together.

Some royal commentators and watchers have recently drawn uneasy parallels between her and Sarah Ferguson.

Fergie, now Andrew's ex-wife, married in to the royal family in 1986 at the age of 26.

Soon after marrying the then-Prince Andrew at Westminster Abbey, she become tabloid fodder as the "Duchess of Excess."

On the other hand, Meghan tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018 at St. George's Chapel, Windsor, amid hopes she would modernise the monarchy.

But both women exited royal duties under different circumstances, yet with similarly explosive consequences. They were stripped of the HRH styling in practice, if not by law, a shift that neither has accepted quietly.

After divorcing Andrew in 1996, Sarah's role as a working royal effectively ended amid financial troubles and scandal over her finances and links to convicted paedofile Jeffrey Epstein.

Meanwhile, Markle and Harry stepped back in January 2020, later relocating to California in what they described as an effort to carve out a financially independent life.