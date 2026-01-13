Meghan Markle makes last-minute announcement: 'Save the date'

Meghan Markle set to make first major move on 2026

Meghan Markle is ready to turn the page on As Ever.

The Duchess of Sussex just teased a surprise product drop for her lifestyle brand after months of keeping a low profile. Late Monday night, Meghan, 44, reposted a simple “Save the Date” message to her Instagram, pointing followers to the next morning, i.e., January 13.

“For the chapters you want to savor the most… 1.13.26,” the caption read, offering no further explanation. The accompanying picture showed an open, blank journal resting on a surface, with a black leather bookmark peeking out. Stamped in gold were the words “Fell asleep.” The bookmark, notably, is an already-released As Ever product.

There was no lead-up to the teaser, making the post feel all the more unexpected. If confirmed, the release would mark the first As Ever drop of the year.

It would also be Meghan’s first product launch since the As Ever Holiday Collection debuted on October 28. That collection featured a blend of returning fan favorites and new items. It was also rolled out with similar “save the date” teasers, fueling speculation about what could be next. Some fans are already wondering if this surprise drop could hint at a Valentine’s Day-themed collection.

Beyond As Ever, Meghan has kept her brand presence selective. In December, she collaborated with Compartes to release a limited-edition chocolate trio, which sold out quickly.

Now, with the new year well on its way, Meghan is ready to give fans the next chapter of As Ever.