Duchess Sophie meets GB hockey stars after gym session

The Duchess of Edinburgh after completing a gym session at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre met Great Britain’s senior hockey squads.

Sophie wasn’t just there to observe.

As patron of England Hockey a role she’s held with genuine passion since 2006 she chatted with players from both the men’s and women’s senior teams, heard about their preparations for major tournaments and even tried her hand at some on‑pitch action.

The Duchess’s ranged conversation included top figures like goalkeeper Ollie Payne and leading scorer Nick Bandurak, with coaches and squad members talking about everything from recent successes to the importance of growing the game in schools and communities.

At one point, Sophie took a shot against keeper Miriam Pritchard proving that she’s no stranger to a hockey stick and later headed indoors to catch up with players during a gym session and take in some training drills.

England Hockey’s leadership praised her ongoing support, noting how valuable it is for national teams to have a high‑profile champion who genuinely understands the sport.

Fans chimed in online too, with many amused by the sight of a royal trading pageantry for goal attempts and there was talk that if she ever needed a post‑royal career, sports commentary might be on the cards.

The visit also highlights Sophie’s long ties with hockey which she once described as more than just a sport but a way to build camaraderie and community spirit.