Prince William makes shock move as Harry set to return

Prince William has taken a surprise step ahead of his younger brother Prince Harry's potential return to the UK.

The future monarch's latest move sparked speculation as he hired a crisis management amid reports of Harry's surprising security breakthrough.

An expert has revealed the real reason behind William's decision to hire Liza Ravenscroft, calling it a strategic preparation.

William wants to future-proof his public role as he edges closer to the throne. The appointment reflects long-term thinking about reputation, narrative control and credibility.

In conversation with the Mirror, PR expert Mayah Riaz claims: “This is a calculated and proactive move, not a reaction to panic.”

The expert went on to explain. “At this level of public scrutiny, the biggest reputational mistakes usually come from being unprepared, not from the crisis itself. A crisis manager’s role is to identify pressure points before they erupt."

The timing of the appointment sparked speculations, particularly given renewed attention around William’s relationship with his younger brother.

Weighing in on the situation, Mayah claims, “For a senior royal, this is about protecting long-term credibility rather than firefighting daily headlines.”

There are speculations that Harry's return could intensify family dynamics, something Mayah believes would be impossible to ignore at William’s level.

“The timing is telling,” she says.

She added: “With Harry’s visit approaching, it makes sense to have an expert in place who can anticipate media angles, manage briefing strategy, and neutralise misinterpretation before it gains traction.”

Mayah further added: “Awkward moments, exaggerated interactions, or unnamed sources can quickly snowball into damaging stories. A crisis manager helps ensure that silence, statements, and strategy are all intentional rather than reactive.”